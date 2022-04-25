Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,940 ($25.24) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.02) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.32) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,951 ($25.38).

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 1,634.50 ($21.27) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,640.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,627.62. The firm has a market cap of £15.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

