Morgan Stanley Trims Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Target Price to $96.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.21% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.
AA stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.34. 73,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828,752. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.30. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.
Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
