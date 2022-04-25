Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on MORF. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Morphic by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $28.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. Morphic has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $68.75.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

