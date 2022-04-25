Mosaic (MOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mosaic to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOS opened at $66.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.94.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,890,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after purchasing an additional 330,230 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

