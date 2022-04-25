Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark cut Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial cut Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Motorsport Games by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,095 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorsport Games stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -3.78. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 67.60% and a negative net margin of 219.97%. Analysts anticipate that Motorsport Games will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

