Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSGM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,491. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 219.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorsport Games will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Motorsport Games by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

