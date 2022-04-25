M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average is $165.39. M&T Bank has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.