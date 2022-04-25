Mueller Water Products (MWA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $243,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Mueller Water Products (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.