Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €270.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €270.00 ($290.32) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

MUV2 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($354.84) target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €291.00 ($312.90) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($348.39) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of MUV2 stock traded down €8.50 ($9.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €235.00 ($252.69). 494,763 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €241.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €252.34. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of €166.59 ($179.13) and a 52-week high of €198.95 ($213.92).

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

