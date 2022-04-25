musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of MMAG opened at GBX 45.65 ($0.59) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.88. musicMagpie has a 52-week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.60).

Get musicMagpie alerts:

In other musicMagpie news, insider Ian Storey bought 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £49,523.76 ($64,433.72).

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.