Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $36.29 on Monday. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Natera will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $67,177.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,007.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,078 shares of company stock valued at $578,218. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

