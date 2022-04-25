National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Rogers Communications ( TSE:RCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.89 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

