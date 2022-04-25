National Bank Financial Lowers National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) to Sector Perform

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NESR. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 278,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 478,201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

