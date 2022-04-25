National Bankshares Boosts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$120.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$83.49.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down C$5.41 on Monday, hitting C$86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 96,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,304. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$84.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.39. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$30.45 and a twelve month high of C$107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.46.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 2.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$113,838.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,609,889.93. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

