National Bankshares Lowers National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) to Sector Perform

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.50. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NESR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NESR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,218. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

