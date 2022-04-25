National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Receives Sector Perform Rating from National Bank of Canada

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.50. National Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NESR. National Bank Financial cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.
NASDAQ NESR opened at $7.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.95.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
