National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Raymond James

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

NFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:NFG opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $74.32.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 212,775 shares of company stock worth $13,812,502 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,278,000 after acquiring an additional 56,298 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,593,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,617,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,173,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

