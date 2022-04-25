National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.320-$4.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE NHI opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Health Investors by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in National Health Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

