National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.320-$4.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.
NYSE NHI opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.54%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Health Investors by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in National Health Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
