Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Navient by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Navient by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 12.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 8.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

