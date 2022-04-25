Neal Walker Sells 20,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) CEO Neal Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,910,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neal Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $381,000.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 262,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,608. The stock has a market cap of $936.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after purchasing an additional 722,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 290,458 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 482,055 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 37.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,373,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after acquiring an additional 373,044 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

