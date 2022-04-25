Neal Walker Sells 25,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) CEO Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,290,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,228.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neal Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Neal Walker sold 20,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $303,600.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 262,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,608. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

