NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,787 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after acquiring an additional 227,955 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. 53,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 0.74. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

