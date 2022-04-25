NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $41.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $637.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NETGEAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in NETGEAR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

