New Gold (NGD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$255.43 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.03. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.49.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

