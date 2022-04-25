New Gold (NGD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$255.43 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.03. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.97.
About New Gold (Get Rating)
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
