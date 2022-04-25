Newmont Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.15.

NEM opened at $74.52 on Monday. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

