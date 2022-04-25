Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.51.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $2.27 on Monday, hitting $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 666,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,165. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $18,591,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

