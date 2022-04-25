Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.51.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.25. 666,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,158,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.