NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.
Several brokerages have commented on NXRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NXRT stock opened at $89.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 101.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.73%.
About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
