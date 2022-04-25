NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several brokerages have commented on NXRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 754.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXRT stock opened at $89.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 101.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.