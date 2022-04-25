NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextCure during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NextCure during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextCure by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NextCure by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.01. NextCure has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

