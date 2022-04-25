NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Mizuho

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

