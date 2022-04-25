NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.37.

NEX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after buying an additional 3,336,137 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEX opened at $10.45 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

