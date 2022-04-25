NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.99. NICE has a twelve month low of $199.32 and a twelve month high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in NICE by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in NICE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in NICE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in NICE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in NICE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

