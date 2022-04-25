Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCBS opened at $85.43 on Monday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

