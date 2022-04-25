NiSource (NYSE:NI) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,173,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,003. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 117,149 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,115,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

