Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 123.88% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKTX. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.
Shares of NASDAQ NKTX traded up $8.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.08. 1,693,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,290. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.27.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,409,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 631,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 94,678 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.
Nkarta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
