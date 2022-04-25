Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($34.41) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Shares of NKRKY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,540. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $21.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1713 per share. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj (Get Rating)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.