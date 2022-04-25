Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $25.45 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $332.37 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

