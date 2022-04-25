Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Novavax by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.34. 76,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,949,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.34. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novavax will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

