Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at Cowen

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.50.

NVO opened at $110.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $260.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average of $107.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after buying an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,982,000 after buying an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,626,000 after buying an additional 62,829 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

