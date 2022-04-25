Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

NUE opened at $161.05 on Monday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.58.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Nucor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

