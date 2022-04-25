Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.
NUE opened at $161.05 on Monday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.58.
In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Nucor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nucor (Get Rating)
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
