Nutrien (NTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Nutrien has set its FY 2022 guidance at $10.200-$11.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $10.20-11.80 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nutrien to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $103.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,943,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,114,000 after buying an additional 572,942 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Nutrien by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

