Nutrien (NTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of C$3.23 per share for the quarter.
Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion.
NTR opened at C$132.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$123.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$66.64 and a 12 month high of C$147.93.
NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$96.45.
About Nutrien (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
See Also
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.