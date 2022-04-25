Nutrien (NTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of C$3.23 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion.

NTR opened at C$132.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$123.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$66.64 and a 12 month high of C$147.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$96.45.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

