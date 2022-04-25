NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $295.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $350.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 51.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $195.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $568.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

