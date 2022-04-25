NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NXPI stock opened at $170.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.24 and its 200-day moving average is $202.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.75 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

