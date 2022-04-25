Nyxoah S.A. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nyxoah in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.91) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nyxoah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Nyxoah by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

