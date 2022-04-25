O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 845,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,374. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.82.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

