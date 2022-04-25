O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of OI traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in O-I Glass by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

