Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,313.89 ($30.11).
Several research analysts have commented on OCDO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.12) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.42) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.42) to GBX 1,550 ($20.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, March 25th.
In other Ocado Group news, insider Julie Southern acquired 755 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.15) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($12,946.79). Insiders have bought 792 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,837 in the last ninety days.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
