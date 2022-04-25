Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OXY. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

NYSE OXY opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

