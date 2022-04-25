Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OXY. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $54.48 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.